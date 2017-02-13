Burnley holds Chelsea 1-1 as Leicester beaten again 

LONDON — Chelsea was left disappointed but still extended its lead to 10 points at the top of the Premier League after Burnley held it 1-1 Sunday.

Champion Leicester City, however, sank deeper into trouble at the bottom, as a 2-0 defeat away to Swansea City left it a point above the relegation zone.

It remains in danger of becoming the first English champion to go down the year after winning the title since Manchester City in 1938.

The current City side under Pep Guardiola has an opportunity to cut Chelsea’s lead back to eight points if it wins at Bournemouth Monday.

In an entertaining game at Burnley played amid flurries of sleet and snow, Pedro gave Chelsea an early lead from a pass by Victor Moses but the home side fought back well and equalized midway through the first half with a superb curling free kick by Robbie Brady, making his full debut.

Burnley, promoted last season, moved up one place to 12th and fully deserved a point for its spirit and quality. It has earned 29 of its 30 points this season at home.

It restricted the leaders to only two shots on target, while Brady’s equalizer was believed to be the first goal Chelsea had conceded from a direct free kick in four years.

Leicester’s poor run continued and it has now not won in 15 away games in the league since last April or scored in six league games in 2017.

Manager Claudio Ranieri, who was given a vote of confidence in an official club statement last week, saw his team go two goals down to Swansea before halftime to defenders Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson.

It improved a little after he made two substitutions for the second half but Lukasz Fabianski still had little to do except make one save from Algerian striker Islam Slimani.

Leicester now has a break for an FA Cup tie at Millwall and then a Champions League tie with Sevilla before league games at home to Liverpool and relegation rival Hull City.