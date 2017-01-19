Candreva fires Inter into Cup quarters

MILAN – Jeison Murillo scored with a spectacular bicycle kick and Antonio Candreva got the winner in extra time as Inter Milan beat Bologna 3-2 Tuesday to advance to the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, Murillo broke the deadlock in style, redirecting a corner from Joao Mario with a picture-perfect overhead effort from beyond the penalty spot.

Mario also provided the pass when Rodrigo Palacio burst through the offside trap to make it 2-0 six minutes later.

Blerim Dzemaili pulled one back for Bologna before the break with a shot that was deflected in by Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Godfred Donsah equalized for Bologna in the 73rd, heading in a cross by the far post as Inter’s defense appeared more concerned with Mattia Destro.

Eight minutes into extra time, Candreva scored with a shot that deflected in off a defender.

Inter, which has won five straight games in Serie A, will next face Lazio or Genoa.

Inter took the last of its seven Cup titles in 2011.

Gabriel Barbosa, the 20-year-old Brazil forward known as “Gabigol,” got his first start for Inter and threatened on multiple occasions early on.

Inter captain Mauro Icardi came on midway through the second half and wasted a perfect chance at the winner five minutes after Donsah’s goal, failing miserably to direct an accurate cross from Eder.

FA Cup surprises

Minor league sides Lincoln City and Sutton United produced a welcome shot in the arm for FA Cup romantics with surprise wins over two former holders in third-round replays Tuesday.

Lincoln’s snug Sincil Bank stadium was heaving for the arrival of 1978 winner Ipswich Town, and the National League (fifth-tier) leader rewarded a vociferous home support with a deserved 1-0 victory secured in stoppage time by Nathan Arnold.

Sutton, which famously put out then top-flight Coventry City in 1989, recovered to beat 10-man AFC Wimbledon 3-1 away.

Tom Elliott gave 1988 winner Wimbledon, back up to League One (third-tier) after the club reformed in the wake of being swallowed up by MK Dons, an early lead.

But Paul Robinson’s sending off meant the host had to play with 10 men for 75 minutes and they finally caved in as goals from Roarie Deacon, Maxime Biamou and Dean Fitchett earned Sutton a plum home tie with Leeds United.

Lincoln will host Brighton & Hove Albion in round four – its first journey to that stage since former England manager Graham Taylor, whose sudden death last week was marked by a moving pre-match tribute, took them there in 1976.

Arnold showed tremendous composure to round Ipswich’s Dean Gerken, who had been the far busier of the two goalkeepers, and slot home to spark joyous scenes amongst the fans who had performed a minute’s applause for Taylor before kickoff.

Sam Allardyce finally enjoyed a win as Crystal Palace manager – at the sixth attempt – after Christian Benteke came off the bench to score a late double against Allardyce’s old club Bolton Wanderers which has fallen to the third tier.

Benteke netted in the 68th and 77th minutes to turn the tie around and set up a home clash with Manchester City after James Henry gave Bolton the lead after the break at Selhurst Park.

In other replays, Burnley beat fellow Premier League side Sunderland to set up a fourth-round tie against Bristol City, which won 1-0 at Fleetwood.

Fourth-tier Blackpool beat Barnsley 2-1 away to set up a derby clash with Blackburn Rovers.