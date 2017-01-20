Celta stuns Real

MADRID – Celta Vigo took advantage of its breakaway chances in the second half to stun Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Wednesday, handing Zinedine Zidane’s team its second consecutive defeat after a record run of 40 games unbeaten.

Iago Aspas netted off a counterattack in the 64th minute and set up Jonny Castro’s goal after another break in the 70th, one minute after Marcelo had equalized for the host at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Celta, which eliminated Atletico Madrid at this stage of last year’s tournament, needs a draw to advance in next week’s second leg in Vigo. Even a 1-0 loss would be enough at the Balaidos Stadium.

“We will need to play even better in Vigo because we are facing a great rival that will make it very difficult for us,” Celta coach Eduardo Berizzo said. “No result is safe against a team like Madrid.”

It was the fifth win in a row for Celta, and the second loss for Madrid since setting the Spanish record for most consecutive games without a defeat in all competitions. It had lost by the same score at Sevilla in the Spanish league Sunday to see its streak end.

“I’m not worried,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “It’s a difficult moment because of the consecutive losses, but we know we can overcome this. We are behind but we can still change that in the return match.”

In another first leg match Alaves blanked Alcorcon 2-0.

Liverpool beats Plymouth

Liverpool managed to eliminate Plymouth at the second attempt in the FA Cup Wednesday, edging past the fourth-tier club 1-0 to reach the fourth round.

Liverpool’s Brazilian duo combined for the goal with Lucas Leiva heading in from Philippe Coutinho’s corner in the 18th minute on the south coast. Liverpool clung on in the replay, with Divock Origi squandering a chance to double the lead when his penalty was saved.

Southampton also advanced in the FA Cup on Wednesday, with Shane Long’s goal securing a 1-0 replay win against second-tier side Norwich and a home match against Arsenal in the fourth round.

Newcastle beat Birmingham 3-1 to set up a meeting with Oxford.

Lazio-Inter quarter

Lazio substitutes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile secured a 4-2 win over Genoa in the Italian Cup Wednesday and a quarterfinal against Inter Milan.

Lazio appeared to be in control after half an hour following goals from Filip Djordjevic and Wesley Hoedt.

However, strikes from Mauricio Pinilla and Goran Pandev in the final four minutes before halftime got Genoa right back into the match. Milinkovic-Savic and Immobile were introduced shortly before the hour and the former put Lazio back in front in the 71st minute.

Immobile restored Lazio’s two-goal advantage five minutes later with his third goal in as many matches.

Earlier, second-division Cesena caused an upset by coming from behind to beat Sassuolo 2-1 with two late goals.

Nantes wins again

Nantes is playing with the energy and tenacity its manager Sergio Conceicao used to show as a player, and Wednesday’s 1-0 home win against Caen was the sixth in seventh games since the former Portugal winger took charge. – Agencies