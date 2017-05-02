Double Olympic champion Eric Murray retires

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Two-time Olympic champion Eric Murray has announced his retirement from rowing, ending a partnership with Hamish Bond that became the most successful in the sport’s history.

Murray and Bond were members of New Zealand’s world championship-winning four in 2007 before joining forces as a pair in 2009. They were unbeaten over the next eight years in 69 races over 24 regattas, winning six world championship titles and Olympic gold medals in 2012 at London and in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro.

The pair took a break from competitive rowing after the last Olympics, and the 34-year-old Murray has decided to make it permanent. Bond is now pursuing a career in cycling.

“We got to the point where we were always winning, but it was playing on our minds and wearing us down,” Murray said. “We didn’t get that elation any more. Everyone expected us to win, so when we won, we just met the expectation.”

Two Owens 1936 Olympic golds to be auctioned

Two of the four gold medals won by US athletics legend Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Olympics will go under the hammer in August, the auction house said.

Owens captured the 100 and 200 meters and long jump and helped the US 4×100 relay claim gold as Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler watched.

According to Intelligent Collector, a magazine and website affiliated with Heritage Auctions, Owens gave one of his gold medals to entertainer Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and the medal was sold at auction in 2013 for $1,466,574, a record sum for any Olympic item.

But, the report said, Owens used his three other Olympic golds as payment for staying in a Pittsburgh hotel in the mid-1950s and the hotel owner later gave them to a handyman as repayment for previously lent money.

That handyman’s son, Albert DeVito, said his father kept two of the medals and returned one to the hotel owner, its whereabouts unknown.

After the 2013 auction, DeVito said, the thought was given to auctioning the medals. Which medals were awarded for which events remains unknown because they are not specified on the medals, according to the report. — Agencies