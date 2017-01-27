Egypt emerges as Cup contender

LIBREVILLE – Ghana and Senegal were considered the early favorites at the African Nations Cup Finals but as the group stage came to its conclusion, Egypt emerged from a slow start to show off its credentials as potential champion.

Egypt has played at more Finals and won more matches and titles than any other country but has been conspicuous by its absence over the last seven years.

The Pharaohs followed three successive titles from 2006 with as many failures to qualify for the Finals as its fortunes slumped dramatically.

The lengthy absence was evident as it looked nervous and over-cautious in its opening fixture in Gabon but after the goalless draw with Mali in Port Gentil, it improved dramatically to win its next two matches.

A 1-0 victory over Ghana Wednesday confirmed it as Group D winner, booking a quarterfinal meeting with North African rival Morocco. Mohammed Salah rifled home a superb free kick to seal the win.

There was also a first goal and a first point in 39 years for Uganda at the continental championship, but no victory as it was held 1-1 by Mali on a rain-soaked pitch in Oyem. Ghana moves to Oyem to face Group C winner the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Compact and disciplined, Egypt won a free kick inside the opening 10 minutes after a clumsy challenge by John Boye on Abdallah El Said and Salah stepped up to hammer the ball through the wall.

Its 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary was largely untroubled, though he did well to deny Christian Atsu and Jordan Ayew.

“Our goal was always to win the match, we never go into a match with the intention to draw,” Egypt coach Hector Cuper told reporters.

“I would have liked a better second half but we were playing a very strong opponent.”

Ghana lost veteran forward Asamoah Gyan to a groin injury five minutes before halftime and coach Avram Grant is unsure whether he will be fit for the quarterfinals.

“It’s not looking so good but Gyan is a very strong boy,” Grant said. “We will need to wait and see. We will have a scan and then we will know better.”

Uganda avoided a third straight defeat as teenage striker Farouk Miya gave it the lead against Mali with a shot from the edge of the box on 70 minutes.

But that advantage was short-lived as Yves Bissouma equalized with a spectacular free kick three minutes later.

The game was played with large puddles on the pitch following a tropical downpour before kickoff which made passing and control difficult for the players.

The tournament will now take a two-day break before resuming with Saturday’s quarterfinals in which Burkina Faso takes on Tunisia in Libreville and Senegal clashes with Cameroon in Franceville. – Reuters