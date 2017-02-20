Ginebra forces deciding Game 7

By JAY R. GOTERA

MANILA — Their backs against the wall, the Barangay Ginebra Kings once again whipped up their legendary never-say-die spirit to steamroller the Star Hotshots, 91-67, in Game 6 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series Sunday night.

The Ginebra win tied the best-of-7 series at 3-3, thus forcing a do-or-die Game 7 Tuesday night.

Bull-strong Sol Mercado led the Kings this time, firing 21 points on top of five boards and four assists. Mercado poured 12 of his points in the fourth quarter when Ginebra outscored Star 29-13, leading by as much as 25 points as the Hotshots wilted under pressure.

LA Tenorio also spewed fire for Ginebra, finishing with 19 points plus six boards, five assists, and two steals in 40 minute.

Playing with only one good foot, Joe Devance also played a huge role in the Ginebra victory, scoring all of his 14 points and hauling down three rebounds in the third quarter when the Kings began dominating the game. The win was a fitting gift to himself for Devance who celebrated his 35th birthday Sunday.

Japeth Aguilar added 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal in 34 minutes.

Jervy Cruz also tallied 11 points, seven of them during Ginebra’s massive run in the final period.

Marc Pingris led the Hotshots with 14 points, 10 boards, three assists, and three blocks, but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Mark Barroca was the only other Hotshot in double digits with 13 markers plus four assists.

Game Monday: San Miguel Beermen vs. TNT KaTropa Texters (Game 7, best-of-7 semifinals; series tied 3-3).