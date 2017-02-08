Ginebra knocks out Alaska, sets up dream semis with Star

By Jay R. Gotera

MANILA — The Barangay Ginebra Kings knocked out second-seeded Alaska, beating the Aces for the second straight time, 108-97, on Tuesday night to arrange a dream best-of-7 semifinals match with tough rival Star Hotshots in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The seventh-seeded Kings thus became only the 12th team to defeat a higher-seeded opponent with a twice-to-beat advantage, according to a PBA official.

LA Tenorio exploded with a career-high 31 points including a dagger floater that gave Ginebra a 102-91 lead, with 1:32 to play, pouring icy water on Alaska’s comeback hopes.

Aljon Mariano also played his best game since he joined the Kings last season, finishing with a career-high 20 points on top of eight boards. Rookie Kevin Ferrer also sparkled for the Kings, scoring 15 points and grabbing five rebounds.

High-leaping Scottie Thompson also played a major role in Ginebra’s win, finishing with 10 markers, nine rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

The scintillating performances of the four Kings made up for the absence of starting power forward Joe Devance, who missed the game due to a left foot injury, and the foul trouble that plagued Japeth Aguilar and Sol Mercado.

After a closely fought first half, the Kings went on an 8-0 run to open the third quarter to seize a 59-53 lead.

The Aces managed to knot the score at 63-all, but Ginebra struck back with a 7-0 run to take a commanding 77-65 lead that the Kings protected the rest of the way.

Calvin Abueva paced Alaska with 29 points and 13 rebounds while Vic Manuel added 23 markers. The two, however, failed to get enough support from their teammates as the Aces once again suffered a momentous collapse in a series.

The Ginebra vs Star semifinal battles begin on Thursday.

Game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017: San Miguel Beer vs. TNT KaTropa (Game 1, best-of-7 Semifinals)