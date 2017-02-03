Grivko kicked out of Dubai Tour

DUBAI — Astana’s Andrey Grivko was kicked out of the Tour of Dubai Thursday for punching race leader Marcel Kittel, organizers said.

As John Degenkolb fended off swirling winds to claim the third stage Kittel was left with a bloodied face after the attack midway through the 200-kilometer ride.

”I was struck by Andrey Grivko of the Astana team,” the German recounted in a statement released by organizers.

”That’s why I had blood on the my face but I didn’t fall,” added Kittel, who crossed in 11th place.

”My team had prepared well for the sprint but I wasn’t in an ideal position, with my mind perhaps on other things.”

Astana took to Twitter to say sorry.

”The Astana team apologizes to Marcel Kittel and to the Quick Step team for the behavior of its rider Andrey during the third stage in the Tour of Dubai,” the Kazakh outfit said.

Despite the drama Kittel, the defending Dubai champion, remained at the top of the general classification after clinching the first two of five stages.

But it was Trek-Segafredo’s Degenkolb — now third in the general classification — who stole the racing limelight Thursday, powering to the win in just over four hours, with Reinhard Janse van Rensburg of South Africa and Italy’s Sonny Colbrelli second and third.

Degenkolb coped best with the tricky conditions, which saw strong winds kicking up the sand, causing several riders to tumble off their bikes over what was the longest stage of the race.

Friday’s fourth and penultimate stage is over 172 km.

Martin wins stage 2

Germany’s Tony Martin claimed victory on the second stage of the Tour of Valencia thanks to a daring solo attack Thursday.

The four-time individual world time trial champion made a break on the final descent of the 180.6-kilometer stage from Alicante to Denia.

He built up enough of a lead to utilize his power once the road evened out to the finish line to beat out Dutchman Pim Ligthart and Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic in 4hrs 44min 35sec.

Greg Van Avermaet of BMC Racing, who won Wednesday’s opening team time trial, takes overall lead of the race after finishing 19 seconds back on Martin.

Vuelta a Espana champion Nairo Quintana finished 12 seconds off the pace in seventh for Movistar.

However, defending champion Walter Poels and his Team Sky teammates suffered a disappointing day with the Dutchman 57 seconds back on Martin.

Friday’s third stage sees the riders tackle a 163km ride from Canals to Ribarroja del Turia. — Agencies