India wins Women’s World Cup qualifying final on the last ball

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Hamanpreet Kaur hit a six and ran briskly for two runs during the last two balls to steal a tense one-wicket win for India over South Africa in the final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Kaur scored a run-a-ball 41 in India’s 245-9 in 50 overs in reply to South Africa’s 244 all out in its final over. India was the pre-tournament favorite, followed by South Africa, in the 10-team qualifying event.

They and Sri Lanka and Pakistan will join England, Australia, New Zealand, and the West Indies in the Women’s World Cup in June in England.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with 71. Her 124-run stand for the second wicket with opener Mona Meshram (59) set up the successful run chase.

India appeared to lose its way later, dropping to 223-8 in the 46th over and 237-9 to start the last over, but Kaur held her nerve to see her team through to victory.

Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka took two wickets each for South Africa, whose top eight batswomen hit double figures.

No Samuels in Windies ODI squad for England series

West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been left out of their 15-man squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against England.

The batsman last played for West Indies against Pakistan late last year but was then left out of the squad for the tri-series in Zimbabwe that followed.

Samuels, who also bowls part-time off-spin, was cleared by the International cricket Council to bowl again last week after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal action.

He received the ban in December 2015 after picking up two suspensions in two years for the same offence. The 36-year-old has played 71 Tests and 187 ODIs for West Indies.

The teams will play two ODIs on Antigua (March 3/5) followed by a third contest in Barbados (March 9).

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell. — Agencies