Jepchirchir sets half-marathon world record

DUBAI — Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir Friday broke the world record for the women’s half marathon with a time of 1 hour 5min 6sec, shaving three seconds off the old record.

The 23-year-old, who won the world title over the distance last year, set the new record in winning the Ras Al-Khaimah half-marathon in United Arab Emirates.

The victory highlighted a spectacular return by Jepchirchir who was sidelined with pneumonia for two months at the end of 2016. The old record was set by Kenyan Florence Kiplagat in Barcelona two years ago.

Behind Jepchirchir, three-time race winner Mary Keitany came close to the old record with a personal best time of 1:05:13. Joyciline Jepkosgei ensured a Kenyan clean sweep, with a time of 1:06:08, a personal best by almost three minutes.

Kenya also dominated the men’s race, with Bedan Karoki, who won silver at last year’s World Half Marathon Championships and World Cross Country Championships, winning in a time of 59:10.

Ethiopia’s Yigrem Demelash finished nine seconds behind Karoki, while Kenya’s Augustine Choge was a further seven seconds back in third.

Jepchirchir’s record still has to be ratified by the IAAF.

Coe a fan of Nitro concept

IAAF president Sebastian Coe says he’s a big fan of the Nitro Athletics concept being showcased by Usain Bolt and which features mixed medley relays, sprints over non-traditional distances and elimination mile races.

Bolt has led the Usain Bolt All-Stars in a team competition against Australia, New Zealand, China, England and Japan for two nights, including Thursday, when Coe attended. Bolt is expected to run his first solo race — after competing in two relays — when the series concludes with its third night of competition Saturday at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne.

“I saw engagement, I saw fun and laughter and that’s what the sport has been missing for a long time,” Coe said Friday. “It was a terrific start. It’s an obvious thing to say but unless we innovate we’re going to become less and less relevant and we can’t afford to do that.”

Nitro was developed by former Australian 400-meter runner John Steffensen and Athletics Australia, while eight-time Olympic gold medalist Bolt is also a key figure and holds an equity stake in the concept.

The event — with Bolt headlining — is likely to return to Australia in 2018. But Coe says the event can work anywhere.

“I’m really pleased that these guys took up the challenge and ran with it,” Coe said. “It probably needed the sort of flair that has been seen in other elements of Australian sport to take this on and do it.” — Agencies