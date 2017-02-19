Lincoln, Millwall claim famous FA Cup upsets

LONDON — Non-league Lincoln City and third-tier Millwall struck late winners as Burnley and Premier League champion Leicester City were humbled on a historic day in the FA Cup Saturday.

Sean Raggett scored an 89th-minute header as Lincoln, which resides in the fifth-tier National League, stunned Burnley 1-0 in the fifth round in one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history.

Ten-man Millwall, seventh in League One, claimed a third top-flight scalp in this season’s competition by dramatically sinking ailing Leicester 1-0 via a 90th-minute goal by Shaun Cummings.

Eighty-one places below Burnley in the English football pyramid, Lincoln prevailed when center-back Raggett squeezed a header over the line following a late corner at Turf Moor.

Lincoln become the first non-league team to reach the FA Cup’s last eight since Queens Park Rangers in 1914.

It is the eighth side from below England’s four fully professional divisions to have beaten top-flight opposition since World War II and only the second to have done so since 1989.

“We said it was a one-in-a-100 chance and thankfully we got that opportunity,” said Lincoln manager Danny Cowley.

Burnley drew 1-1 at home to runaway Premier League leader Chelsea last weekend and has beaten Liverpool and champion Leicester City on home turf this season.

Lincoln joins Hereford United, which toppled Newcastle United in 1972, and Sutton United, conqueror of Coventry City in 1989, among the ranks of the FA Cup’s non-league giant-killers.

There was an early setback for Burnley when Johann Berg Gudmundsson was forced off in the 20th minute after a foul by Alan Power, with George Boyd coming on.

Burnley was unable to convert the handful of chances it created, Lincoln goalkeeper Paul Farman saving from Andre Gray and Joey Barton, while Scott Arfield and Gray shot off-target.

With a replay beckoning, Sam Habergham’s corner from the right was headed back across goal by Lincoln captain Luke Waterfall and Raggett met it with a header that Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton could not keep out.

Millwall followed Lincoln’s lead by overcoming the 52nd-minute dismissal of Jake Cooper to sink a Leicester team showing 10 changes thanks to defender Cummings’s last-gasp strike.

Beaten finalists in 2004, Millwall has also accounted for Bournemouth and Watford.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City faces an unwanted replay after drawing 0-0 at Championship high-fliers Huddersfield Town, three days out from its Champions League last 16 showdown with Monaco.

Middlesbrough needed an 86th-minute Cristhian Stuani goal to secure a 3-2 win over third-tier Oxford United, which had hit back from 2-0 down to level through Chris Maguire and Antonio Martinez.

Premier League leader Chelsea visits second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers, conquerors of Liverpool in the previous round, in Saturday’s late game. — AFP