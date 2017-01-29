Liverpool out of FA Cup as Spurs survive Wycombe scare

LONDON — Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship club Wolves as Tottenham Hotspur survived a potential giant-killing of their own by twice coming from behind in a 4-3 win over fourth-tier Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane.

Seven-times FA Cup winners Liverpool lost 2-1 at home to second-tier Wolves as the Merseysiders’ season went from bad to worse.

Defeat meant Liverpool, 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea —their next opponents at Anfield on Tuesday — had been knocked out of two cup competitions in four days following their 2-0 aggregate loss to Southampton in

Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final return.

Wolves needed less than a minute to go ahead, Richard Stearman opening the scoring for the Midlands side when he headed in a free-kick. And four minutes before half-time, they doubled their lead when Andreas Weimann finished an excellent counter-attack.

But, having rarely threatened, a much-changed Liverpool pulled a goal back when Divock Origi scored from close range with four minutes left following a corner. That, however, was good as it got for Liverpool, who have now won just one of their last eight matches in all competition.

“We were very bad,” Klopp told BT Sport. “We started badly and it didn’t really get better…There are not a lot of good things to say about this game.”

For Wolves, victory gave them a second Premier League scalp in this season’s FA Cup after they knocked Stoke City out in the third round and manager Paul Lambert said: “We’ll enjoy the ride. We might get dismantled in the next game but the last two (FA Cup) games have been unbelievable.”

Wycombe threatened an even bigger upset as they surged into a 2-0 lead away to eight-times FA Cup winners Spurs thanks to two first-half goals from captain Paul Hayes only for Son Heung-Min, who scored twice, to grab the winning goal seven minutes into stoppage-time.

Hayes fired Wycombe into a 23rd-minute lead against a Spurs side showing nine changes with a fine volley. And in the 36th minute, Hayes made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Spurs’ Cameron Carter-Vickers brought down Sam Wood. But Son pulled a goal back for the north London side on the hour.

And four minutes later Spurs were level when Vincent Janssen scored from the penalty spot after being brought down in the box. Yet there was still time for Wycombe to regain the lead courtesy of Gary Thompson’s 83rd-minute header. But with two minutes of normal time left, England midfielder Alli made it 3-3 after weaving his way through the box.

Wycombe were then cruelly denied even a replay when South Korea forward Son scored with a deflected shot seconds before the final whistle.

Elsewhere, Chelsea kept their double hopes alive with a comfortable 4-0 fourth-round win at home to fellow west London club Brentford. Wilian gave Chelsea a 14th-minute lead with when he lifted a free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.

Minutes later, Antonio Conte’s men were 2-0 up when Pedro scored at the far post following Michy Batshuayi’s defence-splitting pass at the far post. Branislav Ivanovic made it 3-0 before Batshuayi’s penalty nine minutes from time completed the scoring.

Manchester City won an all-Premier League tie against Crystal Palace, last season’s losing FA Cup finalists, 3-0 courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure.

Saturday’s late kick-off Cup tie sees top-flight duo Southampton and Arsenal meet at St Mary’s.

In other Cup ties, Premier League Burnley beat second-tier Bristol City 2-0, non-league Lincoln stunned Championship leaders Brighton 3-1 and third-tier Oxford upset Championship club Newcastle 3-0.

Blackburn defeated local rivals Blackpool 2-0, Middlesbrough edged out Accrington 1-0 and Huddersfield thrashed Rochdale 4-0. FA Cup holders Manchester United travel to Wigan for a fourth-round tie on Sunday when top-flight sides Watford and Hull are away to Millwall and Fulham respectively. Non-league Sutton are away to Championship club Leeds in a round of FA Cup matches that started with Premier League Leicester’s 2-2 draw away to second-tier Derby on Friday. — AFP