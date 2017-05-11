Lothers bag Al-Ryan-KKR champions trophy

JEDDAH — Lothers Cricket Club lifted the third Al-Ryan-KKR Champions Trophy by defeating Youngstar Cricket Club by 17 runs in the final here recently.

Sixteen renowned teams of Jeddah took part in this tournament organized by KKR. This was the first-ever hard tennis ball cricket tournament held in Jeddah.

In a low-scoring final, Lothers tallied 93 runs in 12 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Samiullah to scored with 36 from 25 balls. In reply, Youngstar was restricted to 76-7. Masood stood among the ruins and fought hard with 44 runs from 30 balls.

Samiullah Khan of Lothers was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Refaqat Ali of Youngstar was selected as the Man of the Tournament for his 108 runs and 5 wickets from 3 matches. Abid of Fishermen Cricket Club clinched the best bowler award for his 10 wickets.

This was the first tournament, which used on-field microphones interacting with players during the match.

Dr. Syed Ziauddin (WPCA Administrator), Sohail Shah (WPCA Joint Secretary), Khalil Dawre (WPCA Co-ordinator), Suhaib (Al-Ryan CEO), K.O. Paulson (Saudi Gazette Sports Editor), Basheer Machingal (Marketing Director, EFS Logistics), Nadir Kalappadan (Marketing Manager, EFS Logistics) and Mujeeb Dusthe (Chairman, Madinah Cricket Club) graced the final and presented awards.

MMM Noushad, former SLBC commentator, gave a lively running commentary. — SG