Milan rallies to draw at Torino

MILAN – AC Milan recovered from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at Torino, which also missed a first-half penalty, as the visitors finished with 10 men in a dramatic Serie A game Monday.

Torino’s Andrea Belotti and Marco Benassi put the home side on top after 26 minutes but Milan got back on level terms by the hour mark through Andrea Bertolacci and a Carlos Bacca penalty.

Milan moved up to fifth with 37 points, eight behind leader Juventus, which has a game in hand, while Torino is ninth.

Milan defender Gabriel Paletta set the tone for a chaotic night in the second minute when his misplaced clearance hit Torino’s Joel Obi on the head but rebounded wide of the goal.

Torino went ahead after 21 minutes when Belotti turned in Adem Ljajic’s miskicked shot for his 14th league goal of the season and Benassi added a second for the hosts five minutes later following a penalty area scramble.

Milan was in complete disarray and conceded a penalty when Ignazio Abate brought down Antonio Barreca in the 32nd minute.

But teenage keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked Ljajic’s spot kick and Iago Falque blasted the rebound over.

Milan scored twice in five minutes after the interval, Bertolacci scrambling the ball home in the 55th minute before Colombia forward Bacca converted a penalty on the hour.

There was still time for Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli to be sent off for a second bookable offense in the 89th before they missed two golden chances to grab a winner on the break.

Real Sociedad beats Malaga

Real Sociedad scored twice in the second half to beat Malaga 2-0 and move back into the top five in the Spanish league Monday.

Inigo Martinez scored in the 50th minute and Juanmi in the 62nd at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga.

Real Sociedad, which has won three of its last four league matches, passed Villarreal into fifth place.

Malaga is winless in five matches and has lost three in a row, remaining 13th.

Malaga’s next match is at league leader Real Madrid Saturday.

‘FA examines retrospective diving ban’

Players in English football found guilty of diving could face retrospective bans from the Football Association, The Times newspaper reported Tuesday.

In neighboring Scotland, players can receive a two-match ban if they are found to have won a significant advantage for their team by tricking the referee by diving or simulation.

If the referee or match officials did not spot the diving at the diving at the time of the incident, offending players can still be punished by video replay and then banned.

The Times reported the FA is set to send a delegation to Scotland to study the rule.