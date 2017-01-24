Nadal, Serena tested

MELBOURNE – Rafael Nadal struggled into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2015 at the Australian Open Monday, as Serena Williams accelerated toward a record title and the No. 1 ranking.

Nadal, searching for a revival after injuries wrecked last season, was tested by France’s Gael Monfils before winning 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to book a last-eight clash with Milos Raonic.

Nadal, 30, was also pushed to five sets by Alexander Zverev, 19, in round three, but he has survived to reach his first major quarterfinal since the 2015 French Open.

The Spanish world No. 9 now has an excellent chance to add to his 14 Grand Slam titles after world No. 1 Andy Murray and title-holder Novak Djokovic were both knocked out.

“I’m very happy being in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam after a couple of years without being there,” he said. “It’s very special for me, especially here in Australia where I feel (it’s) a little bit like home.”

A day after defending women’s champion and top seed Angelique Kerber also fell by the wayside, Williams beat Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4 to set up a last-eight meeting with Johanna Konta.

The American great would gain much from winning in Melbourne, as she would overtake Steffi Graf’s Open-era record of 22 Grand Slam titles and end Kerber’s short reign as world No. 1.

In hot afternoon conditions, she fought off the Czech Republic’s Strycova in two tight sets, following her sister Venus into the quarterfinals without dropping a set.

“I have absolutely nothing to lose in this tournament,” said Williams, 35. “Everything here is a bonus for me. Obviously I’m here to win. Hopefully I can play better, I can only go better.”

Britain’s Konta, the ninth seed, also reached the last eight with a perfect record in sets after a convincing 6-1, 6-4 victory over Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova.

Despite the task facing her, Konta was delighted to be playing Williams, a childhood hero, for what would be her second straight Australian Open semifinal.

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni wrote another chapter in her fairytale career revival when she beat American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in 18 years.

“I hope no one is going to pinch me and wake me up because this is just incredible,” said Lucic-Baroni, who screeched with joy and jumped up and down to celebrate the win.

Lucic-Baroni will play her quarterfinal against US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova, who ended home hopes with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Australia’s Daria Gavrilova.

In the men’s draw, David Goffin put away Austria’s Dominic Thiem 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-2 to become the first Belgian man to reach the Australian quarterfinals.

Goffin will next play Grigor Dimitrov, who halted the fairytale run of Denis Istomin, the 117th-ranked Uzbek wildcard who shocked defending champion Novak Djokovic in round two.

The bespectacled Istomin won the first set but injury problems set in and he went down 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2, 6-1 to the in-form Bulgarian.

Canadian third seed Raonic, still suffering from the effects of flu, beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to earn his quarterfinal against Nadal.