Osasuna holds Valencia

MADRID – Valencia was dealt another heartbreaking blow when it missed a late penalty kick then conceded in injury time to let last-place Osasuna escape with a 3-3 draw, a result that extended the club’s winless streak to eight games in the Spanish league Monday.

Valencia seemed set for its first victory since October, but Osasuna defender Carlos Clerc scored the equalizer two minutes into stoppage time. About five minutes earlier, playmaker Dani Parejo missed a chance to seal Valencia’s win when his penalty was saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Mario Fernandez.

“It’s a shame,” valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves said. “We played a very good game. We had it won until the last minute.”

Osasuna’s own winless streak in the league reached nine games. The promoted club has only one win in 17 matches – at Eibar in October. It could have left last place had it beaten Valencia, but the draw kept it one point behind Granada in the 20-team standings.The result in Pamplona moved valencia one point from the relegation zone. It has a game in hand, against league leader Real Madrid at home.

Mowatt inspires Leeds

Leeds United came from behind to beat Cambridge United 2-1 and claim a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

A third-round shock looked possible when powerful striker Uche Ikpeazu put the League Two side ahead on 25 minutes but the visitors, who are fifth in the Championship, rallied with a strong second-half performance.

Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas headed the equalizer from an Alex Mowatt cross on 56 minutes and Mowatt grabbed the winner, flicking on Pontus Jansson’s header on 63 minutes.

Big guns get favorable FA Cup draws

Holder Manchester United and Premier League leader Chelsea were both handed favorable home draws Monday against second-tier opposition in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United hosts nearby Wigan Athletic, the 2012-13 FA Cup winner, at Old Trafford while Chelsea will also be strong favorites to go through when it plays Brentford at Stamford Bridge in a west London derby.

Wigan is just one place off the foot of the Championship and in a relegation battle. Brentford is mid-table.

If Plymouth Argyle can pull off a shock in its home replay with Liverpool its reward will be a home tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers, also of the Championship.

Manchester City travels to either Bolton or Crystal Palace and local pride will be at stake when Derby host Premier League champions Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur will expect to beat Wycombe Wanderers, of the fourth tier, at White Hart Lane, but Arsenal faces a potentially tricky away trip to either Southampton or Norwich City.

Sutton United, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will play home to Cambridge or Leeds if it wins its replay against AFC Wimbledon.

The ties will take place Jan. 27-30.