Real crashes out of Cup

BARCELONA – Real Madrid crashed out of the King’s Cup quarterfinals 4-3 on aggregate after being held to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo Wednesday in another major setback for the stuttering European champion.

Real twice fought back to equalize on a rainswept evening in Galicia but it was not enough to save it from being eliminated in a knockout competition for the first time under Zidane who oversaw a Spanish record 40-game unbeaten run before successive defeats this month.

An own goal from Brazilian defender Danilo put Celta ahead in the 44th minute but Cristiano Ronaldo levelled for Real by lashing in a free kick from 28 meters in the 62nd.

Danish international Daniel Wass sealed Celta’s place in the semifinals with a shot from the edge of the area in the 85th minute before Real substitute Lucas Vazquez ensured a nervy finish by equalizing with a diving header.

Real captain Sergio Ramos almost sent the tie into extra-time when he headed Toni Kroos’ whipped free kick inches wide of the near post but Celta hung on.

Real has now failed to reach the Cup semifinals for the last three years, losing to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 in 2015 and suffering a humiliating expulsion from last year’s competition for fielding an ineligible player.

Earlier Wednesday, Atletico Madrid reached the semifinals for the first time in three years after coming from behind to draw 2-2 at Eibar, advancing to the last four 5-2 on aggregate.

Jose Gimenez headed home from a corner in the 49th minute to put Atletico four goals up on aggregate following last week’s 3-0 win at the Vicente Calderon but Sergi Enrich levelled in the 73rd minute on the rebound after Pedro Leon had hit the post.

Leon’s half-volley gave Eibar the lead in the 80th minute but the minnow still needed three goals to reach the semis and Juanfran’s chip in the 85th confirmed Atletico’s progress.

Atletico and Celta joined Alaves in the last four after the Basque side beat Second Division side Alcorcon 2-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Holder Barcelona will be looking to reach the Cup semis for the seventh consecutive year when it hosts Real Sociedad Thursday having won the first leg 1-0.

Juventus in Cup semis

In a rematch of last year’s final, Italian Cup holder Juventus beat 10-man AC Milan 2-1 in the quarterfinals Wednesday to avenge its more recent defeats to Vincenzo Montella’s side.

Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic scored for Juventus in the first half to leave Massimiliano Allegri’s side on course for a third successive league and cup double.

Juventus used the same 4-2-3-1 formation which had beaten Lazio 2-0 Sunday, with all its stellar attackers.

Carlos Bacca scored for Milan.

Juventus will face Napoli in the semifinals over two legs after the southern side beat Fiorentina 1-0 Tuesday.

Monaco-PSG final

Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leader AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champion Paris St Germain.

Colombian Falcao struck just before halftime, heading the ball into an empty net after an embarrassing mistake by Nancy goalkeeper Guy Ndy Assembe. — Agencies