Record-breaking Chelsea surges nine points clear

Manchester United and Arsenal both claim home victories; Leicester slips again as it loses at home to Everton

WATFORD – Former England coach Sam Allardyce was denied victory in his first game back in club management, with his Crystal Palace team conceding a second-half penalty to draw 1-1 at Watford in the English Premier League Monday.

Troy Deeney scored from the spot in the 71st minute for his 100th goal for Watford, earning the host a point after a second-half rally at Vicarage Road.

Allardyce took over at relegation-threatened Palace Friday – three months after losing his England job – as a replacement for the fired Alan Pardew and he was given the ideal start when Yohan Cabaye scored in the 26th minute.

In what proved to be a game that hinged on two penalties, Palace wasted a chance to go 2-0 ahead in the 37th when Christian Benteke had a penalty saved by Heurelho Gomes after being fouled by the Watford goalkeeper.

Deeney made no mistake when he got his chance from the spot after Sebastian Prodl was bundled over by his marker, Damien Delaney, at a corner.

Defending at set pieces was a problem for Palace under Pardew and Allardyce hasn’t been able to rectify that issue in his very short time in charge.

Palace started the game only one point above the relegation zone.

Allardyce spent 67 days in charge of England – and had just one game in charge – before losing his dream job because of unguarded comments he made to undercover reporters in a newspaper sting.

Given his pedigree for keeping teams in the Premier League, he was never likely to be out of management for too long and Palace – on a downward slide under Pardew – soon came calling.

Leicester makes masked protest over Vardy ban

Leicester City’s owners distributed around 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks ahead of its game against Everton Monday in protest at the England striker’s three-game suspension.

Vardy was banned by the Football Association after being sent off for a two-footed challenge on Mame Biram Diouf during champions Leicester’s recent 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Leicester had an appeal against the punishment rejected, which Thai chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha described as “unfair”.

Pictures circulating on social media showed rows of Vardy masks placed on the blue seats at Leicester’s King Power Stadium ahead of their home game with Everton.

Iniesta keen to extend Barca contract

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta says he wants to stay on at the Catalan club “for a long time” after his current contract with the club expires in 2018.

“In 2018 my contract ends and my desire is to continue, the whole world knows this, it is no secret. But my level of performance will determine if I can stay at Barca. I hope it will be for a long time,” the 32-year-old said in an interview with sports daily Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona recently reached a deal to extend the contract of Uruguay striker Luis Suarez to June 2021. His previous deal was due to expire in 2019.

In October, the club also extended the contract of Brazilian superstar Neymar until 2021 and it has already started talks to seal a new deal with Lionel Messi.

Along with Messi, Iniesta is Barcelona’s most decorated player ever with 29 trophies, but he is even more loved across Spain for his winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Iniesta is second behind only former teammate Xavi Hernandez as the player to have made most Barca appearances.

He is also hopeful coach Luis Enrique will renew his contract with Barcelona. “He is very motivated, I hope we can remain together and keep celebrating things, which is what we all want,” Iniesta said.

Barca has also already tied down Sergio Busquets and Javier Mascherano to contract extensions this year.