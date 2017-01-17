Sevilla halts Real run

MADRID – Sevilla grabbed two late goals to end Real Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten streak and move within one point of its rival atop the Spanish league with the 2-1 win Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Madrid the lead by converting a penalty kick in the 67th minute, but Sevilla rallied with an own goal by Sergio Ramos in the 85th.

Stevan Jovetic scored the winner from outside the area two minutes into injury time at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

The result handed Madrid its first defeat since a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg in April in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season.

Karim Benzema’s injury-time equalizer against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey match Thursday had allowed Madrid to break the unbeaten Spanish record that it shared with Barcelona.

Barcelona stayed third after beating Las Palmas 5-0 at Camp Nou Saturday, while fourth-placed Atletico edged Real Betis 1-0 at home for its third win in a row.

Valencia finally won again by beating Espanyol 2-1 to end a three-month drought in the league and move further from the relegation zone.

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Radoja scored an 89th-minute winner as Celta Vigo salvaged a 1-0 home win over 10-man Alaves.

Eibar scored three times in the first 23 minutes and held on to snap a four-game winless streak with a 3-2 win over Sporting Gijon.

Last-placed Osasuna saw its winless streak reach 10 games after a draw against second-to-last Granada.

Fiorentina beats Juve

Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa got his tactics spot on as he steered his side to a 2-1 win over Juventus, which saw the Serie A leader’s advantage slashed to only one point Sunday.

Juventus had been seven points clear of second-placed Roma after beating the Giallorossi 1-0 on Dec. 17 and was seemingly on an unstoppable march to a record sixth straight Serie A title.

It has played a match less than most other teams due to the Italian Super Cup, which it lost on penalties to AC Milan.

Monaco goes top

In Paris, free-scoring Monaco moved to the top of the French league on goal difference by crushing Marseille 4-1 Sunday, tearing the home side apart with lightning counterattacks that took its season’s tally to 60 league goals in 20 games.

No other side in Europe’s top five leagues has scored as many times as Monaco, which plays in a league often known for its tight defenses. This was the eighth time this season Monaco has scored at least four goals, with four of those matches away.

Nice, which drew 0-0 at home to Metz earlier Sunday, is in second place.

Defending champion PSG is third, three points behind both Nice and monaco.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice to take his season’s tally to 15 league goals, but it wasn’t enough as Lyon lost ground on PSG with a 3-2 loss to Caen.