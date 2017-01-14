SMB beats ROS in OT as Fajardo dominates

By Jay R. Gotera

MANILA – The defending champions San Miguel Beermen escaped with a hard-fought 107-101 victory in overtime over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday night.

It was the Beermen’s seventh straight win and eighth overall in nine games, firming up their grip of the top spot in the standings.

The Painters suffered their third loss in eight outings, tying GlobalPort at second to third place.

June Mar Fajardo and Alex Cabagnot keyed SMB’s victory, with Cabagnot burying a last-second jumper that knotted the score at 96-all, sending the game into overtime. Cabagnot finished with 14 points, the same output produced by Marcio Lassiter.

But it was reigning three-time MVP Fajardo who dominated the game, pouring in 25 points, including five in overtime. The three-time league MVP also collared a team-high 17 rebounds.

Arwind Santos also played solidly for SMB, producing a big double-double of 17 points and 15 boards.

RR Garcia added 17 points for the Beermen off the bench.

Beau Belga led Rain or Shine with 14 points while Chris Tiu added 13.

GlobalPort 110, NLEX 96

The GlobalPort Batang Pier rode on the offensive brilliance of Terrence Romeo to cruise to a 110-96 victory over the NLEX Road Warriors, their second straight win and fifth overall in eight games.

The win lifted GlobalPort to solo third in the standings just behind San Miguel Beer and Rain or Shine.

Just like in their previous game against Meralco, the Batang Pier poured on the points early to take a sizeable lead before weathering a last-ditch stand by the Road Warriors.

Romeo played another superb game, coming up with 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting, five boards, and four assists. His backcourt partner Stanley Pringle was likewise in devastating form, churning 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

JR Quinahan was also in fine form for GlobalPort, dishing out 18 points and seven boards off the bench against a team now coached by his former mentor at Rain or Shine, Yeng Guiao.

A revelation of the night was undrafted rookie Papot Paredes who posted 13 markers and six rebounds.

NLEX absorbed its sixth loss in eight games to drop to the bottom in the company of Mahindra.

The Batang Pier led by as much as 21 points, 82-61, late in the third quarter, before the Road Warriors launched a furious comeback bid that cut the deficit to just eight, 94-86.

Carlo Lastimosa led NLEX with 19 points, six assists, and five boards, while Kevin Alas and Sean Anthony added 16 points apiece in a losing effort.

Game Saturday: Barangay Ginebra Kings vs. Meralco Bolts.