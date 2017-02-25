SMB demolishes Ginebra in Game 1

By JAY R. GOTERA

MANILA — The San Miguel Beermen mercilessly routed the Barangay Ginebra Kings, 109-82, turning what was expected to be a fierce dogfight into an SMB shooting exhibition in Game 1 of the 2017 PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Friday night.

Reigning MVP June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross led the defending champs with 17 points apiece.

Fajardo shot 7-for-8 from the field and hauled down a game-high eight rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in less than 23 minutes.

Ross was just as impressive, adding five boards and a team-high eight assists as he orchestrated SMB’s offense.

Alex Cabagnot added 16 points, including three triples. Gabby Espinas also chipped in 16 markers, all in the second half.

The Beermen showed their devastating form right from the get-go, blasting off on a 17-2 run, leaving the Kings biting the dust.

After Ginebra took a 2-1 lead, the Beermen poured 16 straight points. The SMB lead ballooned to 33-9 before settling for a 35-12 first quarter advantage.

With the lopsided score, SMB coach Leo Austria had the early luxury of fielding his second unit, led by Ronald Tubid, who responded with the same display of offensive might as the starters.

The Beermen led 60-39 at halftime with three players—Cabagnot, Ross and Fajardo—already in double-digit scoring.

The Beermen continued to pummel the Kings in the third quarter, which they opened with a 15-3 run, followed by a 10-2 blast capped by a five-point possession which saw Lassiter hit two free throws off a Kevin Ferrer flagrant foul. Espinas then scored on a three-point play.

That gave the Beermen their biggest lead at 36 points, 85-49, giving the Kings not even a ghost of a chance to come close.

SMB sat three of its starters—Fajardo, Ross and Lassiter—in the fourth quarter. Despite this, the Kings could only slightly slice the lead to 25 points.

Chris Ellis led Ginebra with 13 points while Mark Caguioa and Jervy Cruz added 12 markers apiece. Scottie Thompson finished with 10 points.

Game Sunday: San Miguel Beermen vs. Barangay Ginebra Kings (Game 2, best-of-7 Finals; SMB leads 1-0).