Suarez grabs point for Barca, 10-man Sevilla beaten

BARCELONA — Barcelona’s Luis Suarez snatched a late equalizer to salvage a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday but their title hopes were dented as the champions were denied a goal despite the ball clearly crossing the line.

Fellow contenders Sevilla also faltered with a 3-1 loss at Espanyol after playing almost the whole game with 10 men after Nico Pareja was sent off in the second minute, ending their run of five league wins in a row.

Barca are second in the standings on 42 points, one behind Real Madrid who have two games in hand and can tighten their grip on top spot when they host Real Sociedad later on Sunday.

Sevilla are third on 42 after failing to capitalize on Barca’s slip up at Betis, goals from their former player Jose Antonio Reyes plus Marc Navarro and Gerard Moreno condemning Jorge Sampaoli’s side to a defeat.

Betis’s Alex Alegria gave the home side a deserved lead in the 75th minute after they had hit the woodwork twice in quick succession although Suarez secured a point for the visitors by arrowing home Lionel Messi’s through ball in the 90th.

Before the equalizer Barca were incensed when Aleix Vidal’s cross was deflected towards goal and the ball appeared to cross the line by about a meter before Aissa Mandi scrambled it away.

Unlike in the English Premier League, there is no goalline technology in La Liga to help the referee. Moments later Vidal had a shot cleared in the goalmouth.

Betis striker Ruben Castro missed a gilt-edged chance to seal an unlikely win but failed to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen after racing through on goal unchallenged.

Suarez’s goal came too late for Barca to score another as their five-game winning streak in all competitions ended.

“We did not play well, we made lots of errors in the first half and in the second half they were completely superior to us, we were nowhere near our usual level,” Barca coach Luis Enrique told reporters. “The final minutes changed our sensations but this feels like a point gained.”

“I have nothing to say about the ghost goal, I’ve seen the pictures. Technology could help, and it’s obvious that referees need help.”

Sevilla’s Argentine defender Pareja was given a straight red card for tripping compatriot Pablo Piatti in the area and former Sevilla favorite Reyes scored from the spot, apologizing to the visiting fans after converting the penalty.

Sevilla battled back to level in the 20th minute when Samir Nasri crafted a brilliant team move to tee up Stevan Jovetic to tap in from close range, the Montenegrin scoring his third goal since joining Sevilla on loan from Inter Milan in January.

Espanyol made their extra man count, however, laying siege to Sevilla’s goal before the break and scoring in the last move before halftime when Navarro headed home Reyes’ corner.

Sevilla were a spent force in the second half and Espanyol made sure of the points when Gerard stooped to head home after having a shot cleared off the line. — Reuters