Sutton gets plum Arsenal tie

LONDON – Sutton United will host 12-time winner Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup while fellow non-league side Lincoln City was handed a trip to Burnley as the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday’s draw.

“This will be like our World Cup final,” said Sutton manager Paul Doswell. “It’s as big as that for us – the profile of the club has risen so much in these last six to eight weeks.”

Holder Manchester United, which last season matched Arsenal’s record FA Cup haul, is at Blackburn Rovers while Premier League leader Chelsea also visits a Championship (second tier) club after being paired with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur was given a London derby at second-tier Fulham and Manchester City is away to Huddersfield Town. Oxford United visits Middlesbrough while Millwall hosts Leicester City or Derby County which replay their fourth-round tie on Feb. 8.

But it was the giant-killing non-league sides who again grabbed the headlines following Sutton’s home victory against Leeds United and fellow fifth-tier club Lincoln’s win over Championship leader Brighton & Hove Albion in round four.

Arsene Wenger’s star-studded Arsenal team will have to cope with the 3G pitch at Sutton’s 5,000-capacity stadium to take on a club who famously knocked out Coventry City in 1989.

It is the first time two non-League clubs have progressed this far since the competition was reorganized more than 90 years ago. The pair can now look forward to money-spinning last 16 ties against top-flight opposition next month.

Valencia falls

Valencia’s momentum in the Spanish league was halted by a 3-1 loss at Las Palmas in a match it played with 10 men for most of the second half Monday.

Valencia conceded twice after Munir El Haddadi was sent off for a hard foul in the 51st minute, losing for the first time in three matches and remaining only six points from the relegation zone.

It had won two in a row following a winless run of eight matches in the league.

Valencia opened the scoring through Santi Mina, but Jonathan Viera equalized with a long-range shot before halftime. After the second yellow to El Haddadi, Mauricio Lemos put the host ahead with a superb free kick shot in the 57th and Kevin-Prince Boateng sealed the victory in the 61st.

Las Palmas had won only once in its last six games. It remains 11th in the 20-team standings.

Real Madrid has a four-point lead over Barcelona and Sevilla atop the standings.