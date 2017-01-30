Sutton lead underdog biteback in FA Cup

LONDON — Jamie Collins went from builder to hero on Sunday as his penalty secured non league Sutton a 1-0 win over second tier highflyers Leeds United and a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Sutton, whose assistant coach Ian Baird ironically captained Leeds to the 1987 FA Cup semifinals, join Lincoln in the last 16, the first time in the competition’s history two non league clubs have reached that stage.

Leeds, who are fourth in the Championship, had captain Liam Cooper sent off for a second bookable offence in the second-half. “It is a great day,” Collins told BBC Radio.

“To beat Leeds is a fantastic achievement. I have got a lot of family here so that makes it even more special. On Friday I was on a building site.”

Sutton’s remarkable exploit followed two other upsets earlier on Sunday with third tier Millwall beating Premier League Watford 1-0 and Championship outfit Fulham trouncing Hull 4-1.

A goal by former Wales international Steve Morison proved the difference between Millwall and a poor Watford. It was Millwall’s second successive top-level scalp after eliminating Bournemouth in the previous round.

There was to be no such glory for Championship side Wigan, FA Cup winners in 2013, as they were at the wrong end of a 4-0 humbling by Manchester United.

German World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger hasn’t had an awful lot to smile about during his spell at United but he hit the target with a delightful overhead kick to round off the scoring.

Millwall — finalists in 2004 — dominated the clash with Morison knocking the ball home from close range winner to beat Heurelho Gomes.

The hosts, who had gone into the game boosted by the news that threats of having to move to outside London because of a property development project had been stalled, had the ball in the net again shortly afterwards but it was ruled out.

“We are an honest bunch,” Morison, 33, told the BBC. “Everyone works hard every day. Sometimes it doesn’t go for us but we put 110% in every day. It is well deserved. We were brilliant from start to finish.”

Millwall manager Neil Harris, the club’s all-time leading scorer, was proud as punch of his players who extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight. “I thought we were excellent,” he said.

“Watford are a top side. In the first half we were outstanding but I was starting to think ‘will it come?’ But we got that moment of magic and fortunately the experience shined.

“This club and team epitomize everything what the FA Cup is about. They are an honest bunch, organised and have quality and you can see that today.”

Harris’s Watford counterpart Walter Mazzarri apologized to the fans for the defeat. However, he said it should be taken into account that as they are playing Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday he had to be careful with his selections.

Watford are seventh from bottom and eight points above the relegation places.

Premier League strugglers Hull went down to their second Cup defeat in a matter of days and far more tamely than when they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the League Cup semifinal on Thursday but lost 3-2 on aggregate.

Fulham, who are 11th in the Championship but just five points outside the play-off spots, rounded off the scoring through former Celtic star Norwegian international Stefan Johansen.

Hull’s miserable afternoon ended on a suitably awful note with Abel Hernandez having two penalties saved in the final minutes. — AFP