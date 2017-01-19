TNT sends Mahindra crashing back to earth

By Jay R. Gotera

MANILA – The TNT KaTropa Texters weathered a spirited challenge from the Mahindra Floodbuster before pulling away in the homestretch en route to a 104-92 victory in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday night.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Texters who moved back into the upper half of the standings with their fifth win in nine games.

Mahindra saw its two-game winning streak come to an end as the Floodbuster fell to a 2-6 win-loss card, dropping into a tie with NLEX at 10th to 11th place. To prevent elimination, they have to sweep their last three games in the elimination round—Alaska on Sunday, NLEX next Friday and Star on Feb. 1.

Troy Rosario finished one rebound short of a double-double, dishing out a team-high 18 points and nine boards. His putback slam in the endgame sealed the win for the Texters.

Rookie Roger Pogoy added a career-high 16 points to go with four assists and four steals. Mo Tautuaa chipped in with 14 markers while Kris Rosales and Larry Fonacier had 11 each. Jayson Castro was limited to just 10 points while Ranidel de Ocampo could only come up with seven markers.

Alex Mallari once again led Mahindra with 19 points, seven boards, and five assists in 31 minutes that went for naught. Philip Paniamogan and Mark Yee chipped in with 10 markers apiece.

Phoenix 102, NLEX 91

The Phoenix Fuel Masters turned a close game into a rout as they choked the NLEX Road Warriors, 102-91.

Leading by just four, 64-60, the Fuel Masters stepped on the gas with a 14-0 run in the third quarter to take a commanding 28-point lead, 78-60.

With their fifth win in nine outings, Phoenix created a three-way tie for fourth to sixth place with TNT and Blackwater.

Simon Enciso led Phoenix with 21 points, including five three-pointers. Four other Fuel Masters scored in double digits with JC Intal tallying 16 points, Cyrus Baguio with 13 and Willie Wilson and Matthew Wright adding 12 points apiece. Wright also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out nine dimes although he committed 10 turnovers.

NLEX managed to trim the deficit to 14 points in the fourth quarter but ran out of gas to fall to its sixth loss in eight games.

Sean Anthony paced NLEX with 23 points in a losing effort.

Games Friday: Meralco Bolts (2-7) vs. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (5-3) and Blackwater Elite (5-4) vs. Barangay Ginebra Kings (4-4).