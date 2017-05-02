Top seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out of Prague Open

PRAGUE — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was eliminated from the Prague Open on Monday, losing to unseeded Camila Giorgi 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the first round.

It was the first victory for the 90th-ranked Italian over the world No. 3 in four matchups, and a blow to Czech chances in their home event. It was the earliest loss for Pliskova, the US Open finalist, since June.

Giorgi will next face Qiang Wang of China, who defeated Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. Also, wild card Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic beat Carina Witthoeft of Germany 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2, and Oceane Dodin of France advance by topping Annika Beck of Germany 7-5, 6-4. — AP