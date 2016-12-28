Toure sends Man City second

HULL, England – Manchester City wore down last-placed Hull to win 3-0 in the English Premier League, thanks to late goals by Yaya Toure and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho as well as an own-goal Monday.

Toure converted a penalty kick in the 72nd minute after Raheem Sterling was tripped by Andrew Robertson as the England winger drove into the area.

Up until that point, City lacked inspiration going forward as Hull defended valiantly and in numbers, but more spaces opened up to allow the visitors a second goal.

Kevin De Bruyne laid in David Silva, whose pinpoint cross was tapped home by Iheanacho at the far post in the 78th. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Sterling weaved his way into the area and sent in a cross that was deflected into his own net by Curtis Davies.

A third straight win continued City’s recovery after a sticky period of results for coach Pep Guardiola, lifting the team into second place ahead of Liverpool. Liverpool plays its game in hand against Stoke Tuesday.

City is seven points behind Chelsea after 18 rounds of the 38-game season.

Toure has scored all 10 of his penalties for City and has three goals since returning to the team after being ostracized by Guardiola early in the season.

The former Ivory Coast midfielder could have a key part to play in City’s title challenge this season now that fellow midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with damaged knee ligaments.

Hull will rue Robertson’s moment of madness in bringing down Sterling as the bottom side was looking compact in defense and giving up few chances. Only De Bruyne, with a low shot against the post, had come close to breaking the deadlock before Toure’s penalty.

Wednesday sinks Newcastle

Glenn Loovens condemned Championship leader Newcastle to a 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday Monday, while Norwich manager Alex Neil was pushed closer to the sack after losing 3-1 to Reading.

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow and Wednesday counterpart Keiren Westwood produced a string of superb saves at St James’ Park, but Loovens’ second-half header strengthened the visitors’ grip on a play-off place.

Rafael Benitez’s side still leads Brighton by a point but could be replaced at the summit Tuesday when the Seagulls host Queens Park Rangers on the south coast.

Promotion chasers Reading piled further pressure on Norwich and their under-fire Scottish coach as the slumping Canaries crashed to an eighth reverse in 10 matches.

Neil’s side were expected to push for an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation, but instead they are 15 points adrift of the top two following an alarming dip in form.

Even a playoff spot is far from certain as the Canaries lie in mid-table, seven points from the top six.

Huddersfield made it four wins in a row and stayed fourth after coming from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Leeds also maintained its impressive form with a 4-1 win at Preston.

Aston Villa secured a fifth straight home win in front of a bumper crowd at Villa Park, where 41,337 saw Burton beaten 2-1.

Rock-bottom Rotherham gave itself a glimmer of hope with only its third win of the season after beating relegation rival Wigan 3-2.

Elsewhere, Brentford drew 2-2 with Cardiff and Wolves enjoyed a 3-2 victory against Bristol City.

Barnsley defeated Blackburn 2-0 and Fulham won 2-0 at Ipswich.