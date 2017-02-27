Tsonga bags Marseille Open

MARSEILLE — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed a second title in as many weeks and surged into the world top 10 after beating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the final of the ATP Marseille Open Sunday.

Second seed Tsonga, currently 11th in the ATP rankings, notched up a 6-4, 6-4 win over fourth seed Pouille to become Marseille champion for a third time.

Tsonga, 31, won in Rotterdam last week for a first title since September 2015 and his Marseille victory was his 14th career ATP title.

“I played great tennis all week, like last week,” said the in-form Tsonga.

“I was never in too much danger. I served very well each time it was close.”

In the semifinals, Tsonga defeated defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 and Pouille defeated Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-3 in an all-French clash.

Babos claims Budapest Open

Top seed Timea Babos roared back from a set down to record a thrilling victory over Lucie Safarova to win the WTA Budapest Open before her home crowd Sunday.

Babos lost the first set on a tiebreak before rebounding to take the next two 6-4, 6-3 for her second career title.

The 23-year-old previously won in Monterrey in 2012.