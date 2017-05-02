US governing body facing expulsion from ICC

DUBAI — The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport’s global governing body said on Monday.

USACA was suspended in 2015 with several reinstatement conditions after the ICC found that the organization did not have widespread authority over the country’s cricket activities and lacked unity.

The ICC said USACA had failed to work with successfully with a group set up to help them rectify the position and had breached several other reinstatement conditions.

“Our focus throughout this two year process has been on the unification of the USA cricket community behind USACA to grow and develop the sport,” ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in statement on Monday.

“USACA’s refusal to engage in the process … its apparent failure to put the ICC Board-approved constitution before its members without legitimate excuse undermines the all-important objective of uniting the sport.”

A resolution to expel USACA will be voted on at a meeting of the ICC Full Council in June.

Sri Lanka hire Donald as bowling consultant

Sri Lanka have hired former South Africa paceman Allan Donald as a bowling consultant to help with their preparations for June’s Champions Trophy, the cricket board announced on Sunday.

Donald was expected to take charge as the assistant coach at English county side Kent who have agreed to release him for a two-month stint with SLC’s pace coaching unit, Sri Lanka cricket said.

The 50-year-old Bloemfontein-born Donald picked up 272 One day international wickets during his 12-year career with the ODI side.

His previous coaching assignments include a consultant role with England in 2007 before assisting Gary Kirsten as a bowling coach of the Proteas. In 2008, Donald with former England spinner Ashley Giles led Warwickshire to second division County Championship title.

Donald will join Sri Lanka’s residential camp at the Pallekelle International Stadium from May 9-16.

The team will face Scotland in two ODIs before playing further practice matches against Australia and New Zealand.

They are placed in Group B and will play South Africa in their opening game at the Oval on June 3. — Reuters