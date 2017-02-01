Weary Egypt seeks another semifinal triumph

LIBREVILLE – Weariness will worry Egypt as it seeks to extend an Africa Cup of Nations semifinals winning streak to six matches by beating Burkina Faso in Libreville Wednesday.

Surprise survivor Burkina Faso overcame Tunisia in the first quarterfinal last Saturday evening, more than 24 hours before Egypt edged Morocco in the last.

Many pundits believe this could give the West Africans an advantage at Stade de l’Amitie in the Gabonese capital, especially if the match went to extra time.

Argentina-born Egypt coach Hector Cuper admitted he was concerned about the shorter recovery time his team has compared to Burkina Faso.

“It is not an ideal situation, but we have no choice but to adapt,” said the greying 61-year-old former Valencia and Inter Millan manager.

“The players will be given time to rehabilitate and hopefully they will be ready come Wednesday night.”

A calf injury rules out Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and striker Marwan Mohsen is a doubtful starter owing to a knee problem.

Despite the disadvantages, record seven-time African champion Egypt will be expected to continue a remarkably successful semifinals run spanning 31 years.

The Pharaohs eliminated Morocco (1986), Burkina Faso (1998), Senegal (2006), the Ivory Coast (2008) and Algeria (2010) to reach final, all of which it won.

Egypt has reserved some of its finest performances for the last-four stage, thrashing Didier Drogba-led Ivory Coast 4-1 in Ghana and Algeria 4-0 in Angola.

A wide winning margin against the Burkinabe Stallions is unlikely, however, as Egypt has clawed rather than cruised past opponents in Gabon.

Following a 0-0 draw with Mali, it achieved three consecutive 1-0 victories against Uganda, 2015 runner-up Ghana and Herve Renard-coached Morocco.