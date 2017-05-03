WPCA to hold Garameesh Rusk Super League

By Dr. Sayed Ziauddin

JEDDAH — Nineteen teams are in fray in the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) color kit tournament set to start on May 5 at the WPCA Eskan Grounds.

WPCA in existence since 1975 was revamped in 2004 under the supervision of Saudi Cricket Center of which WPCA is an affiliate. Extensive work done by WPCA Executive Committee to make the event a success.

The tournament is sponsored by Garameesh Rusk and Advisor 360. Other sponsors are Crown Steel, Jotun Paints, Fast track, Pepsico, Lays, Thales Group, Emper Perfumes, Zultrack and Cool & Cool.

The participating teams are divided into two groups of 9 and 8 respectively. The winner and runners up will get prize money along with other expensive gifts and a magnificent Trophy, which will be unveiled at Radisson Blu on May 3.

For the first time a huge sum of money in terms of Prize Money, neutral and qualified umpires officiating in the matches, colored kit specially designed and manufactured, men of matches gifts and mementos right from the first match, an amazing designed Trophy and many more surprises are in store.