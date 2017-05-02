Zidane denies Real have mental edge over Atletico

MADRID — Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists his team do not have a psychological advantage over Champions League semifinal opponents Atletico Madrid despite beating them in two finals in three years.

As well as their victories in Lisbon (2014) and Milan (2016), Real knocked out Atletico in the 2015 quarterfinals. Atletico have never lifted European club soccer’s most prestigious trophy while Real have won it a record 11 times.

Zidane, however, thinks the past will be irrelevant when the teams meet on Tuesday in the first leg at the Bernabeu. “It means nothing that we’ve beaten them in this competition,” he told reporters on Monday.

“I’m not thinking about Cardiff (the venue for the final) either. We have to win tomorrow’s game. We have prepared well and we are ready. Everyone is pumped up and we’re ready for the run-in. I wish the game would start now.”

The Frenchman confirmed that defender Raphael Varane is fit to play after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Pepe and Gareth Bale will miss the game due to injury. Isco is likely to start in place of Wales forward Bale after being rested for the 2-1 win over Valencia on Saturday.

The midfielder recalled Sergio Ramos’s stoppage-time goal against Atletico in Lisbon that forced the 2014 final into extra-time.

“It still makes my hairs stand up,” Isco told the club website. “It was a really important goal, when he scored it I knew we wouldn’t lose. It came at a key moment and I felt like I’d also scored the goal.”

Isco also remembered the penalty shootout against Atletico in Milan last year. “It’s the most stressful moment in my entire career,” he said. “In those moments I was in my own world, I only remember that when Cristiano (Ronaldo) scored the winning goal we ran to embrace him and it’s a moment that I’ll never forget.”

Madrid are the only team who have stopped Atletico Madrid adding a Champions League triumph to their achievements under Diego Simeone and for the fourth year running the Rojiblancos’ illustrious neighbors block their path to European glory.

Atletico under their charismatic Argentine coach have seen off the giants of the European game past and present, beating AC Milan, Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich and twice knocking out Barcelona, but they have repeatedly fallen to their neighbors.

Atletico have shaken off their inferiority complex against Real in every other competition under Simeone, beating them twice in the King’s Cup and winning four of their last eight league derbies, but not in Europe’s elite arena.

While Atletico are waiting to win the European Cup for the first time, Real want a 12th triumph to become the first team to retain the trophy in the Champions League era. The winners of the tie will face Monaco or Juventus, who play on Wednesday.

Atletico’s preparations for their fourth consecutive European showdown with Real were hit by Jose Gimenez sustaining a groin injury in Saturday’s 5-0 hammering of Las Palmas, leaving Simeone missing three defenders for the first leg as right backs Sime Vrsaljko and Juanfran are also out.

Simeone praised his team’s resilience after they responded to the Villarreal loss by ruthlessly thrashing Las Palmas helped by three early goals. “The team’s response fills me with pride, I never tire of praising these players, they are incredible,” he said.

“Four days after that defeat they killed the game off in 18 minutes and that’s down to one word, the team.”

Atletico will need to magnify their collective efforts if they are to finally topple a Real Madrid side who have perfected the art of winning in this campaign without hitting top form. — Reuters