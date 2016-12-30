Largest online bookstore in the Arab World

Jamalon.com is today’s largest online bookstore in the MENA region. Famous for its free shipping policy, the online platform offers 10 million books in Arabic and English.



What started as a demand for translated books for Arabic speakers, the e-commerce portal now seeks to empower the region’s publishers and authors.



Jamalon.com seeks to encourage more readership and produce more authors in the Arab world, according to one staff member. The company launched this year its Print on Demand (POD) service, the latest digital printing technology to offer numerous advantages to both local publishers and international publishers who wish to target a MENA audience. Compared to traditional offset printing, Jamalon POD can offer smaller print runs, shorter delivery times and the elimination of international shipping fees, reduces costs caused by warehousing and cross-border distribution logistics, and enables publishers to print titles in direct response to orders.

Participated in the region’s book fairs including the last Jeddah International Book Fair.

According to its sales figures, the top three categories of books sold through Jamalon are novels, personal development, and politics.

The Middle East’s top five countries for reading are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman.

Based in Dubai, Jamalon.com was established in 2010.