Offline: Why does only half the world’s population use the Internet?

It’s not Internet access. According to Measuring Information Society Report in 2016, many areas have been penetrated by mobile-broadband networks covering 84% of the world’s population but 3.9 billion people globally remain offline. Here are reasons why:



• High prices prevent from access to many developing areas around the world from benefitting from the Internet. The UN has called policy-makers to address socioeconomic inequalities and help people gain skills to take full advantage of the Internet.

• Poor quality of service is a major barrier to get more people to enter the digital world

• Internet users with low levels of education and income mainly use the Internet for communication and entertainment rather than use it for advanced opportunities such as e-commerce, government and financial services, etc.

• Data on Internet use in many developing countries are not available, causing a serious challenge for ICT policy-makers, investors and content producers.

—–

Facts about Internet usage in Saudi Arabia (Population: 29,897,741):



Fixed-telephone subscriptions per 100 inhabitants: 12.53

Mobile-cellular telephone subscriptions per 100 inhabitants 176.59

International internet bandwidth per Internet user (Bit/s): 88,669.13

Percentage of households with computer: 67%

Percentage of households with Internet access: 94%

Percentage of individuals using the Internet: 69.6%