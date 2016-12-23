 Offline: Why does only half the world’s population use the Internet?

It’s not Internet access. According to Measuring Information Society Report in 2016, many areas have been penetrated by mobile-broadband networks covering 84% of the world’s population but 3.9 billion people globally remain offline. Here are reasons why:
• High prices prevent from access to many developing areas around the world from benefitting from the Internet. The UN has called policy-makers to address socioeconomic inequalities and help people gain skills to take full advantage of the Internet.
• Poor quality of service is a major barrier to get more people to enter the digital world
• Internet users with low levels of education and income mainly use the Internet for communication and entertainment rather than use it for advanced opportunities such as e-commerce, government and financial services, etc.
• Data on Internet use in many developing countries are not available, causing a serious challenge for ICT policy-makers, investors and content producers.
—–
Facts about Internet usage in Saudi Arabia (Population: 29,897,741):
Fixed-telephone subscriptions per 100 inhabitants: 12.53
Mobile-cellular telephone subscriptions per 100 inhabitants 176.59
International internet bandwidth per Internet user (Bit/s): 88,669.13
Percentage of households with computer: 67%
Percentage of households with Internet access: 94%
Percentage of individuals using the Internet: 69.6%
Whoever wrote this article needs to do more research.. Half the world’s population lives in destitute poverty and barely has food, water and medicine. You think these same people can even imagine having the spare income to have the internet. Please wake up and look at the world statistics and it becomes obvious why half the world’s population doesn’t use the internet.