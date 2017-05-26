What’s the latest in Snapchat?

Snapchat introduced two new features this week
Snapchat introduced Arabic content for the first time.
Media networks and magazines joined the Discovery Page giving news and features a new edge on social media. The content includes a bunch of 10-second entertaining snaps of news, contemporary events, sports, technology, beauty, health, and more.
Stories feature offers more privacy
Got a story you want to show a certain group of friends? Snapchat’s ad shows the feature is “perfect” for trips, family events, and birthdays. Snap recently said it has about 166 million daily users, USA Today reported.
Great to see Snapchat adding new features. Hopefully, it’ll help boost the number of users using the app which I find much more engaging and interesting than Insta Stories (clearly a shameless copy of the ideas behind Snapchat).