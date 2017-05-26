What’s the latest in Snapchat?

Snapchat introduced two new features this week

Snapchat introduced Arabic content for the first time.

Media networks and magazines joined the Discovery Page giving news and features a new edge on social media. The content includes a bunch of 10-second entertaining snaps of news, contemporary events, sports, technology, beauty, health, and more.

Stories feature offers more privacy

Got a story you want to show a certain group of friends? Snapchat’s ad shows the feature is “perfect” for trips, family events, and birthdays. Snap recently said it has about 166 million daily users, USA Today reported.