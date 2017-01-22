With end of Obamacare Trump era begins

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump began his presidency with a series of policy interventions, starting the repeal of Barack Obama’s healthcare policies, initiating a new US missile defense system and ushering in a new period of American protectionism.

Trump also cleared the way for members of his national security team to take their places. He signed legislation granting James Mattis, his pick for defense secretary, a one-time exception from federal law barring former US service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job.

Trump brought his signature style to the task of governing, sprinkling his comments at three inaugural balls with references to “phony polls,” campaign victories and social media.

“Let me ask you: should I keep the Twitter going?” he asked a cheering crowd of supporters before dancing with his wife, Melania, to Frank Sinatra›s “My Way” at the second of three inaugural balls. “The enemies keep saying, ‘Oh that’s terrible,’ but it’s a way of bypassing dishonest media’.”

The Trump White House stripped the official website of all mention of Obama’s key policy agendas, including climate change and LGBT rights along with the civil rights history section.

The various subsections of the White House website were replaced with just six: energy, foreign policy, jobs and growth, military, law enforcement and trade deals.

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman voiced hope for a constructive dialogue with Trump’s administration in comments broadcast Saturday, but warned that differences will remain.

Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with state Rossiya television that it would be an “illusion” to expect that US-Russian relations would be completely free of disagreements.

Pledging emphatically to empower America’s “forgotten men and women,” Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday.

“This American carnage stops right here,” Trump declared.

He said, “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America first.”

“This is a movement and now the work begins,” Trump told supporters, before dancing with his wife, Melania.

“We love you. We’re going to be working for you and we’re going to produce results.”