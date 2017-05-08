Saudi students participate in graduation ceremony

Pennsylvania, United States — Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour, the president of Pennsylvania College of Technology, hosted the Pennsylvania state universities graduation ceremony entitled “A Different Dream 2” organized by the Saudi Students Clubs Union in Pennsylvania (the first union in the eastern of the United States).

“A Different Dreams2” was held under the patronage of the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission (SACM) with cultural attaché Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa and a number of leading figures in the state’s universities participating in the event. The ceremony was attended by more than 150 graduates of different degrees from various colleges and universities in Pennsylvania. This ceremony reflects the continuation of the success of the scholarship program in investing in the youth for the benefit of the country in achieving the Kingdom’s optimistic Vision2030. — SG