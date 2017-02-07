Top tech firms argue against Trump travel ban 1 of 3

Washington — Dozens of top tech companies — including Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter — have filed a joint legal brief arguing against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The brief was filed late Sunday with the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in support of an ongoing lawsuit against the travel ban.

It charged that the ban “inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth as a result,” according to a copy of the brief posted by various US media.

The travel ban would prompt businesses to build operations outside the United States, said the companies. The long list of enterprises looking to join the fight against Trump are among the country’s biggest, most high-profile businesses like Uber, eBay and Netflix.

The businesses are looking to help Washington and Minnesota as they sue Trump. The states have said the ban harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals this weekend denied the administration’s request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide.

Trump’s order applied to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — countries the administration said raise terrorism concerns. The order sparked nationwide airport protests and caused confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the United States.

Trump has said he’s trying to protect Americans. The government says the president has the authority to decide who can enter the country. However the companies, in their court filing, said Trump’s executive order would destroy the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels American businesses.

“Immigrants make many of the nation’s greatest discoveries, and create some of the country’s most innovative and iconic companies,” the court filing said.