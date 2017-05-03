With unusual praise, Trump says he could meet N. Korean leader

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be “honored” to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un under the right conditions, in comments that contrasted with earlier threats of military action.

As Pyongyang threatens to carry out a sixth nuclear test that would further inflame tensions, Trump appeared to offer the prospect of a diplomatic off-ramp.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him I would, absolutely. I would be honored to do it,” Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that,” Trump said.

“Following weeks of huffing and puffing, Trump is apparently groping for an exit,” said Hong Hyun-Ik of Sejong University in Seoul.

“True to his mentality as a businessman, he has driven the situation close to the edge but stopped short of pushing it over the cliff in order to get the upper hand in future negotiations.“

Trump on Sunday repeated his determination to resolve the threat posed by North Korea, warning in a CBS interview: “We cannot let what’s been going on for a long period of years continue.”

But the US leader also offered some backhanded praise for Kim, saying he had faced a formidable challenge in taking over the country at a reported age of 27 after his father’s death in 2011.

“He’s dealing with obviously very tough people, in particular the generals and others. And at a very young age, he was able to assume power,” Trump said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“So obviously, he’s a pretty smart cookie,” he said.

That comment left the White House struggling to downplay Trump’s apparent admiration.

“His point was he assumed power at a young age when his father passed away and there’s a lot of potential threats that could have come his way and he’s obviously managed to lead a country forward,” said Press Secretary Sean Spicer. — AFP