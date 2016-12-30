US punishes Russia over election hacks

WASHINGTON — The United States on Thursday fired back at Moscow for meddling in the presidential election, imposing tough sanctions on Russia’s top two intelligence agencies, expelling 35 agents and shutting down two Russian compounds on US soil.

President Barack Obama had all but accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering an audacious cyber hack that many Democrats believe damaged Hillary Clinton’s chances in November’s closely fought election with Republican foe Donald Trump.

The US intelligence community has concluded that a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Clinton staff emails was designed to put Trump — a political neophyte who has praised Putin — into the Oval Office.

The measures are certain to send already high tensions with Moscow soaring just three weeks before Trump succeeds Obama. The Kremlin quickly rejected US accusations of cyber-interference as “unfounded” and vowed to retaliate.

“I have ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of US officials and cyber operations aimed at the US election,” Obama said.

“These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm US interests in violation of established international norms of behavior.”

Among the measures announced were sanctions against Russia’s FSB and GRU intelligence agencies, the designation of 35 Russian operatives as “persona non grata” and the closure of two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland that the United States says are used “for intelligence-related purposes.”

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” Obama said.

“Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year.

“Such activities have consequences.”

Washington accuses the Russian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of hacking information with the intent to interfere with the US election — and says the Federal Security Service (FSB) helped.

Both agencies will face sanctions, along with four individual GRU officers including agency chief Igor Valentinovich Korobov and three other entities.

In addition, the US Treasury slapped sanctions on two individuals, Evgeniy Mikhailovich Bogachev and Aleksey Alekseyevich Belan, for “involvement in malicious cyber-enabled activities.”

The sanctions freeze any assets they may have in the United States and blocks US companies from doing business with them.

The 35 Russian intelligence operatives — based at the Russian embassy in Washington and the consulate in San Francisco — have been declared “persona non grata” and ordered to leave the country within 72 hours. — AFP