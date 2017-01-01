Defying terror attack threat, New Year party kicks off

SYDNEY — Global terror attacks have cast a pall over 2016 but Australians on Saturday defied the threats and rang in the New Year with bumper crowds gathered to watch the firework extravaganza on Sydney’s glittering harbor.

2016 has seen repeated bloodshed, most recently a deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market, a similar incident on Bastille Day in France that killed 86, and atrocities in Turkey and the Middle East.

Some 1.5 million people packed Australia’s biggest city to watch the midnight fireworks, a larger-than-usual crowd due to the weekend timing and warm weather, as the New South Wales state premier urged “business as usual”.

“My encouragement to everyone is to enjoy New Year’s Eve… in the knowledge that police are doing everything they can to keep us safe,” Premier Mike Baird said.

The visual extravaganza will pay tribute to some of the international musical legends who died this year, including David Bowie and Prince, with purple rain pouring off the Sydney Harbor Bridge in an early fireworks display.

Some 2,000 extra officers have been deployed in Sydney after a man was arrested for allegedly making online threats against the celebrations.

There were a number of other reported threats this holiday period, in Asia-Pacific and elsewhere.

In Melbourne, police foiled a “significant” Daesh-inspired Christmas Day terror plot.

Indonesia said it foiled plans by a Daesh-linked group for a Christmas-time suicide bombing, and 52 died in the Philippines in bomb attacks blamed on Daesh (the so-called IS).

Israel on Friday issued a warning of imminent “terrorist attacks” to tourists and western targets in India.

Despite the terror fears, revelers in Hong Kong and Taipei were expected to throng city streets to watch firework performances.

In Japan, shoppers filled markets to buy tuna and crabs — seen as expensive items for special feasts — for New Year’s Day family gatherings.

Security concerns have hit many New Year events with truck blockades a new tactic to try to prevent vehicles ploughing into crowds, with Sydney using garbage trucks.

The German capital has beefed up security after the Dec. 19 carnage, deploying more police, some armed with machine-guns.

“This year, what’s new is that we will place concrete blocks and position heavy armored vehicles at the entrances” to the zone around Brandenburg Gate, a police spokesman said.

With more than a million people expected to turn out to watch the ball drop in Times Square, New York is deploying 165 “blocker” trucks and some 7,000 police.

Normally boisterous Bangkok will see in the new year on a more sombre note as the nation grieves for King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October.

And, at the stroke of midnight, the celebrations will last one second longer — a leap second — decreed by the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service to allow astronomical time to catch up with atomic clocks that have called the hour since 1967. — AFP