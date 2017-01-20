OIC slams persecution of Rohingya community

Saudi Gazette report

THE Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the Myanmar government to ensure its security forces apply maximum restraint on its civilians and end aggression against its Muslim community.

OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said this was essential to prevent right wing extremist groups from fanning the flames of religious hatred. “They (Myanmar government) should also put an end to acts of aggression that have no tenable of legitimate justifications against the Muslim community,” said Dr. Yousef at the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers on the situation of the Rohingya Muslim Minority of Myanmar, in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

He said the election victory of Aung San Suu Kyi, gave hope that the nation would be entering the dawn of a new era for an inclusive government. He said the Myanmar government was expected to be responsive to the aspirations of its people without exercising any ethnic of religious segregation or discrimination.

“Despite the progress that has been achieved in the democratic process and the transition to a new leadership, there is evidence of a sustained and organized campaign of violence and intimidation perpetrated against the Rohingya Muslims inside Myanmar.

“This was clearly indicated in the report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein last year, which documented a wide range of human rights violations and abuses against the minorities in Myanmar, particularly against the Rohingya community,” he said.

Dr. Yousef said the unfortunate developments as well as the serious human rights problems identified by the United Nations in Myanmar cannot be ignored as an internal matter of that country. “It is a human rights issue and one of global concern,” he said.

“I hope that all OIC member states, particularly those in Asean, will continue their efforts to urge the Myanmar authorities to allow access to humanitarian aid to the region and to allow transparent investigations to take place on the incidents of violence against Rohingya,” he said. — With input from Agencies