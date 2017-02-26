F1 champion brightens the day of Saudi boy under treatment in London

London — Current Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg visited Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London recently to help brighten the day of children being treated there, including Saudi teenage boy Saud.

Saud, who is suffering from an immunodeficiency disorder was happy to meet Rosberg during his stay at GOSH.

“It was great fun and was the first time I was able to meet an international sports personality,” said Saud.

As his first visit to the hospital, Rosberg was blown away by the patients and medical staff he spent time with at GOSH.

“Great Ormond Street Hospital is truly an inspiring place and I’m delighted to have been able to meet some of the amazing children currently being treated here.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet many GOSH patients over the years at Silverstone so it’s fantastic to be able to visit the hospital in person,” Rosberg said.

GOSH has a long standing partnership with Formula 1 and also receives continued support from celebrities across the world who regularly visit children like Saud to keep them smiling during treatment.

The hospital treats more than 1,500 children from the Middle East region each year.