7 Saudis among the dead in Istanbul blast

By Nader Al-Anzi

ISTANBUL – Seven Saudis were among the 39 people killed in the terrorist attack that struck a restaurant in Istanbul early on Sunday.

Thirteen Saudis also sustained injuries in the attack, according to Abdullah Al-Rasheedan, minister plenipotentiary at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, he said that four Saudi women and three men were killed in the attack while those wounded included seven men and six women. “The consulate is making efforts, in coordination with the Turkish authorities, to receive the bodies and repatriate them to the Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, an official source at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the armed attack carried out on Sunday by a group of terrorists on a prison in Bahrain, martyring a security officer. The source reiterated the Kingdom’s solidarity with Bahrain and its firm stance by the side of Bahrain against terrorism and extremism. He offered deep condolences and sympathy to the relatives of the martyred security man, the government and people of Bahrain.