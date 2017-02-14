Arab coalition declares Yemen’s Hodeidah a military zone

DOHA — A Saudi-led coalition has declared Yemen’s Hodeidahh city a military zone, urging civilians in the Houthi-held Red Sea port to stay in their homes.

The military coalition of Arab states said in a statement late on Sunday civilians in Hodeidah should “remain in their homes and avoid clashes” and that the city would be declared a military zone from 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday until further notice.

Earlier this week, Yemeni government forces backed by coalition forces recaptured the Red Sea city of Al-Mokha in a push that paved the way for an advance on Hodeidah, Yemen’s main port city.

Meanwhile, 20 rebels and government troops were killed overnight in clashes as warring parties pushed north along Yemen’s western coast, medical and government sources said Monday.

The renewed clashes in the coastal towns of Midi and Al-Mokha, north and south of the major Red Sea port of Hodeidah respectively, erupted the day after government forces seized control of the area.

“The death toll this morning stands at 14 Houthi rebels and six troops,” a military source confirmed on condition of anonymity.

Hospital sources in Hodeidah confirmed at least eight dead.

Government forces had taken the docks of Al-Mokha earlier in February and are now aiming to take the main port of Hodeidah.