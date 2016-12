Bahraini FM visits Indian woman who worked at his home for 21...

Manama — Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa posted a picture this week of him in India, visiting a woman who worked at his home for more than two decades.

“Today we visited Layla. Who shared her life with us in Bahrain for 21 years with love, honesty and loyalty .. In her house in Kollam Kerala, India,” the diplomat wrote.

