Ex-Daesh member reveals how Jordanian pilot was executed

Dubai — A former Daesh militant has revealed details of how the militant group filmed the execution of a Jordanian pilot in 2015.

In a documentary that was aired on Al Arabiya, the former militant who kept his identity hidden, said that after the pilot was caught, the militant group decided to use him to send a message to the world.

“We filmed him on the site of where he was going to be executed and zoomed in on his face, but at that time he didn’t know we were planning to set him a light,” the militant said, adding that the pilot only realized he was going to be burnt when they pour gasoline on his body.

“We also filmed the fighters, who were standing on guard,” he said.

The militant said that there were four cameras given to other fighters to capture the footage.

Jordanian pilot Muath Al-Kaseasbeh was captured by Daesh while he was on a mission in Raqqa when jet jet was shot down.

His death was confirmed by Jordan after a video published online by Daesh claimed to show him being burned alive.

The video showed a man standing in a cage engulfed in flames.

The video posted on Tuesday was distributed via a Twitter account known as a source for Daesh propaganda.

The highly produced 22-minute film includes a sequence showing the Jordanian pilot walking at gunpoint amongst rubble apparently caused by coalition air strikes that targeted militants. — Al Arabiya English