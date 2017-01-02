Kingdom sends 2m winter items to Syrian refugees

The Saudi Campaign to Support the Syrian People has sent the last batches of winter clothes to displaced people inside Syria. The clothes were sent through the campaign’s office in Turkey. The clothes and blankets were produced in one of the Turkish factories in Gaziantep within the project entitled “my brother, your warmth is my goal” which has been on for four years now. This year, the campaign allocated a big part of its donations to people displaced from Aleppo. The winter items which the campaign prepared this year are around 2 million pieces. They were divided into shares — each share is enough for an entire family. Murad Al-Ban, the manager of a factory that produces clothes for the campaign, said: “We work hard to deliver the clothes on time without any delay. We work day and night to deliver clothes to our Syrian brothers in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.” — Al Arabiya English