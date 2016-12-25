OIC welcomes ‘historic’ UN vote on Israeli settlements

Jeddah — The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday welcomed a landmark UN Security Council vote demanding a halt to Israeli settlements in occupied territory.

The UN Security Council on Friday demanded that Israel halt settlements in Palestinian territory, after the United States refrained from vetoing a resolution condemning the Jewish state.

In a rare and momentous step, the United States instead abstained, enabling the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Yousef Al-Othaimeen, OIC Secretary General, said the resolution was “historic”.

“It would contribute to affirming the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” he said, calling for its implementation.

Al-Othaimeen commended the positions and efforts of Islamic countries and all Council members that voted for the resolution.

He expressed the hope that the resolution would be an important step to hold an international peace conference and the launch of a multilateral political process to end the Israeli occupation and achieve peace based on the two-state solution.

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also welcomed the Security Council’s resolution, his spokesman said.

The UN chief said Friday’s 14-0 vote, with the United States abstaining, demonstrates the Security Council’s “much needed leadership and the international community’s collective efforts” that are critical to demonstrate a two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinians live side by side in peace “is still achievable.”

“The secretary-general takes this opportunity to encourage Israeli and Palestinian leaders to work with the international community to create a conducive environment for a return to meaningful negotiations,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

US Secretary of State John Kerry called on Israel and the Palestinians to advance prospects for a two-state solution.

Kerry said in a statement that the United States did not agree with every aspect of the resolution. — With agencies