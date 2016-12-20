Russian ambassador to Turkey shot dead in Ankara

Ankara — A gunman has shot dead Russia’s ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov.Several other people were reportedly also injured in the attack.
The killer, said to be an off-duty Turkish policeman, opened fire at point blank range as Karlov made a speech.
Police later “neutralised” the attacker, Turkish media say.
Karlov was rushed to hospital, reports said, but his death was later confirmed by the Russian foreign ministry.
“Terrorism will not pass! We will fight it resolutely,” said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
“The memory of this outstanding Russian diplomat, a man who did so much to counter terrorism… will remain in our hearts forever,” she said.
US state department spokesman John Kirby said US officials were aware of reports about the attack on the ambassador.
“We condemn this act of violence, whatever its source,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”
While there were protests in recent days about the situation in Aleppo, on a political level the Turkish and Russian governments have been co-operating in the ceasefire operation, the BBC’s Turkey correspondent, Mark Lowen, reports.
Eight shots
According to Russian TV, the ambassador had been attending an exhibition called “Russia as seen by Turks”.
Video of the event shows Mr Karlov making a speech when gunshots ring out. Eight bullets are said to have been fired. — AP
Yes, no doubt Russia & Bashhar Asad are committing genocide in Syria.
But, this in no way allows a Muslim to kill any Non Muslim who has been given protection in a Muslim lands especially ambassadors.
The Prophet Muhammad said “Whoever killed a person having a treaty with the Muslims, shall not smell the smell of Paradise.
Reported in Sahih Bukhari.
I fully agree with your reaction. Ambassadors are assumed under the protection of the host state. If the Russians committed atrocities in Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria by their bombardments, so is the US, UK, and France. And so are the Al-Assad regime and its Iranian and Hezbollah partners. That is why, there is never any good war because the common victims are the innocents.
Unfortunate, but so are the hundreds and thousands killed in Aleppo. We should equally mourn them everyday. All lives are equal.
You are right. An ambassador has been killed because of the folly of his country and he has paid for it. We should also mourn those who have been killed by the Assad regimes and their allies; the Russians
and the Iranians. I often ask myself how people think that they can be above the law. Have they forgotten that they will have to face Allah in his court? How are they going to defend themselves? Are they not afraid of Allah’s punishments and the hell fire?
No terrorists have the Right the to kill any one by the name of Allah SWT. This is the ISLAM.Definitely Law will take it own course.