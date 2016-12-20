Russian ambassador to Turkey shot dead in Ankara 1 of 5

Ankara — A gunman has shot dead Russia’s ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov.Several other people were reportedly also injured in the attack.

The killer, said to be an off-duty Turkish policeman, opened fire at point blank range as Karlov made a speech.

Police later “neutralised” the attacker, Turkish media say.

Karlov was rushed to hospital, reports said, but his death was later confirmed by the Russian foreign ministry.

“Terrorism will not pass! We will fight it resolutely,” said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“The memory of this outstanding Russian diplomat, a man who did so much to counter terrorism… will remain in our hearts forever,” she said.

US state department spokesman John Kirby said US officials were aware of reports about the attack on the ambassador.

“We condemn this act of violence, whatever its source,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

While there were protests in recent days about the situation in Aleppo, on a political level the Turkish and Russian governments have been co-operating in the ceasefire operation, the BBC’s Turkey correspondent, Mark Lowen, reports.

Eight shots

According to Russian TV, the ambassador had been attending an exhibition called “Russia as seen by Turks”.

Video of the event shows Mr Karlov making a speech when gunshots ring out. Eight bullets are said to have been fired. — AP